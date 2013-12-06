Trending

MSI Launches First Gaming Laptop with '3K' Screen Resolution

The new gaming laptop sports a very high-res screen, as well as an NVidia graphics card that lets you play games on 4 monitors at once.

The GT60 20D-261US, starting at $2,000. Credit: MSI

It might be a bit early to get a 4K TV, but gamers who want to immerse their eyes in pixels can dive in with what computer manufacturer MSI calls the first "3K" resolution gaming laptop, GT60 20D-261US, which went on this week, starting at $2,200.

The pixel behemoth features a 15.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2880 x 1620 pixels. (Following the logic that 4K or UHD TVs have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 — almost 4,000 pixels across -- MSI is claiming 3K, as its screen is almost 3,000 pixels across.) 

If that isn't enough, you can add three more monitors. This is the first laptop to support NVidia's Surround technology, allowing the laptop to work with three external monitors, through the laptop's single HDMI port and two mini-Display ports.

The GT60 sports other enhancements the company says are useful for a gaming machine. The keyboard has programmable keys and backlighting, as well as an adjusted layout that enlarges certain keys and moves others that might get in the way while gaming. It has three solid-state hard drives working as a Super Raid 2 array for quicker data reading and writing, MSI says. It also has MSI's "Cooler Boost 2" technology, which the company states will provide 15 percent better cooling than the company's previous gaming laptop, along with a 25 percent reduction in the laptop's noise level. 

Other notable features MSI extols include the "Killer DoubleShot" Ethernet and Wi-Fi adapters to reduce latency for online gaming (so you can keep up with other players in fast-paced games). There is also MSI's NOS system, which will draw power from both the laptop's battery and wall current at once when plugged in, improving performance by 10 percent, according to MSI. It also features an i7-4700MQ Haswell processor from Intel and the NVidia GeForce GTX 780M graphics card with 4GB of RAM.

MSI calls the GTG0 the first "3K" gaming laptop. However, the MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch has an even higher resolution, at 2880 x 1800 (versus MSI's 2880 x 1620). Since Apple does not label the MBP as a "gaming laptop," MSI's claim is technically correct — perhaps first PC 3K gaming laptop would be more accurate, though. 

MSI also makes a mobile workstation with the 3K screen, the GT60 20KWS-278US, which sells for $2,800.

You can find details at MSI's website.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • deftonian 05 December 2013 23:40
    Ummm, I do not see that card being able to push that resolution well during games... and can't imagine the heat the system will produce in a small form factor when trying to push said resolution. Maybe if you tone down the graphics level in game, but then you're defeating the purpose of having the better resolution. I just don't see this to be a wise purchase, at least not for gaming as they're pushing it for.
  • hapkido 06 December 2013 00:06
    "MSI calls the GTG0 the first "3K" gaming laptop. However, the MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch has an even higher resolution, at 2880 x 1800 (versus MSI's 2880 x 1620). Since Apple does not label the MBP as a "gaming laptop," MSI's claim is technically correct — perhaps first PC 3K gaming laptop would be more accurate, though."

    Macs are PCs, they're just not Windows-based PCs. Regardless, I don't think anyone would argue Macs are good gaming PCs, especially laptops. Lastly, who in their right mind uses a $2200 (starting price) laptop as their primary gaming PC?
  • someguynamedmatt 06 December 2013 00:12
    I'm pumped to see this; can't believe people are already complaining about there being 'too many' pixels to drive. There are other uses for it than gaming, you know, and even so, we don't have to turn EVERYTHING into a fifty-pound behemoth just because someone out there wants to max out everything ever made at full resolution... by that logic, all 1080p laptops should be built like the Panther 5D that was just reviewed. Anyway...

    Keep it up!. Maybe this will bleed over and we can all have our 4K 24" desktop monitors. At the very least, I'd love to have a 3K in my G75, or whatever is going to replace it in several years. Working in Blender and AfterEffects would be so much more pleasant, not to mention accurate. We're slowly making progress!
  • patrick47018 06 December 2013 00:20
    It's pretty nice, if I had a ton of money to spare, which I don't, I would definitely check it out.
  • TeKEffect 06 December 2013 00:30
    someguynamedmatt

    Its built by MSI and has a rainbow colored keyboard.... its a gaming laptop. I have a beautiful Dell 1440p and it is a lot of pixels to drive. Games can choke even the best cards with all the eye candy turned up. And I'm using desktop parts.
  • gmax9000 06 December 2013 03:29
    Isn't 3K a fancy term for 1920x1080?
    Reply
  • anthony8989 06 December 2013 05:21
    "This is the first laptop to support NVidia's Surround technology, allowing the laptop to work with three external monitors, through the laptop's single HDMI port and two mini-Display ports."

    That is untrue: "Matrix display features 2 external display , allowing you to output to 2 displays simultaneously using HDMI 1.4, and VGA port. Users can work with multi-task at same time. (Overall 3 monitors include notebook's monitor on GE series)" - http://ca.msi.com/product/nb/GE60-2OE-002US.html#overview
  • lockhrt999 06 December 2013 06:16
    Who makes reliable/quality gaming laptops? I know it isn't Razors, because when razors owners aren't using them, they are most likely RMAing them.
    Reply
  • Ivan Kartov 06 December 2013 08:30
    15.6 inch screen size combined with 3K resolution? Well ok, you can connect up to 3 monitors, but this is a portable pc. Why on earth would someone buy such a powerful portable tiny sized machine when you can only get the full benefit of it by connecting to external monitors? Also, heating would be of great concern when that GPU will be heavy loaded. I just don't get the point.
    Reply
  • Te chosta 06 December 2013 08:31
    Check out the new eurocom 5d a much better laptop than a PC
    http://bit.ly/IHaC1G
