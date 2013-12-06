MSI Launches First Gaming Laptop with '3K' Screen Resolution

(Image credit: The GT60 20D-261US, starting at $2,000. Credit: MSI)

It might be a bit early to get a 4K TV, but gamers who want to immerse their eyes in pixels can dive in with what computer manufacturer MSI calls the first "3K" resolution gaming laptop, GT60 20D-261US, which went on this week, starting at $2,200.

The pixel behemoth features a 15.6-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2880 x 1620 pixels. (Following the logic that 4K or UHD TVs have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 — almost 4,000 pixels across -- MSI is claiming 3K, as its screen is almost 3,000 pixels across.)

If that isn't enough, you can add three more monitors. This is the first laptop to support NVidia's Surround technology, allowing the laptop to work with three external monitors, through the laptop's single HDMI port and two mini-Display ports.

The GT60 sports other enhancements the company says are useful for a gaming machine. The keyboard has programmable keys and backlighting, as well as an adjusted layout that enlarges certain keys and moves others that might get in the way while gaming. It has three solid-state hard drives working as a Super Raid 2 array for quicker data reading and writing, MSI says. It also has MSI's "Cooler Boost 2" technology, which the company states will provide 15 percent better cooling than the company's previous gaming laptop, along with a 25 percent reduction in the laptop's noise level.

Other notable features MSI extols include the "Killer DoubleShot" Ethernet and Wi-Fi adapters to reduce latency for online gaming (so you can keep up with other players in fast-paced games). There is also MSI's NOS system, which will draw power from both the laptop's battery and wall current at once when plugged in, improving performance by 10 percent, according to MSI. It also features an i7-4700MQ Haswell processor from Intel and the NVidia GeForce GTX 780M graphics card with 4GB of RAM.

MSI calls the GTG0 the first "3K" gaming laptop. However, the MacBook Pro Retina 15 inch has an even higher resolution, at 2880 x 1800 (versus MSI's 2880 x 1620). Since Apple does not label the MBP as a "gaming laptop," MSI's claim is technically correct — perhaps first PC 3K gaming laptop would be more accurate, though.

MSI also makes a mobile workstation with the 3K screen, the GT60 20KWS-278US, which sells for $2,800.

Follow Kevin Ohannessian at @khohannessian and on Google+.