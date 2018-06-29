Motorola Launching Mystery Phone at Big August 2 Event

Motorola is planning a big event this summer, but what will it announce?

The company posted a teaser clip to YouTube this week about the event, which will be held at its Chicago headquarters on August 2. The clip doesn't shed any light on what Motorola might have planned, but the description of the video provides some clues.

"Mark your calendar," the video's description reads. "On August 2, we're making a big announcement at Motorola's HQ in Chicago. Say 'hello' to a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat, and more. Are you ready?"

Although it's impossible to say for sure what Motorola has planned, rumors have been surfacing of late about two new smartphones the company is apparently working on. The first, called the Moto Z3, is expected to be a flagship model that would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip. It might also feature a dual-camera array and come with a design similar to the Moto Z3 Play.



Android Central, which earlier reported on the video, speculates that the event could also be used to unveil the Motorola One Power. Again, little is known about the smartphone and what it might offer, but a recent leak on Android Headlines suggests it could come with a notch and have a screen that nearly covers its face.

Regardless, Motorola's biggest challenge will be overcoming the Apple-Samsung onslaught. Those companies are the only smartphone makers to generate profits in the industry and all others seem to be fighting for scraps. While Motorola's new handsets might be innovative, they could be overshadowed when Samsung holds its own press event just a week later to unveil the Galaxy Note 9.

And since Apple is expected to announce the next iPhones in early September, Motorola will have precious little time to make a splash.

Still, the company is trying. And we'll be sure to cover every last detail on what Motorola announces when it holds its press event on Aug. 2.