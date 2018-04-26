Here's Your First Look at the Moto Z3 Play

Motorola's Moto Z3 Play has been rumored for quite some time and has been pictured in a variety of concept images. But now, it's been given the full rendering treatment, complete with a clear view of what we might expect when it finally hits store shelves.



(Image credit: AndroidHeadlines)

The folks over at AndroidHeadlines say they've obtained "an official render" of the Moto Z3 Play from a reliable source. While the render doesn't shed much light into what we can expect under the hood, it does suggest that Motorola's handset will take some cues from some of the more popular smartphones today to deliver its user experience.

The render clearly shows a handset with thin bezels all around and no room for a physical home button on the front. However, the bezels at the top and bottom appear to be a bit chunkier than some of those you'd find in the iPhone X or Galaxy S9. It's perhaps also worth noting that the Moto Z3 Play's screen will be flat, if the render is accurate, rather than curved.

On the rear, Motorola has apparently decided on a horizontally aligned dual-lens camera array. However, those cameras are integrated into a massive circular bump on the back that extends beyond the plane of the rear case. And since there's no fingerprint sensor on the front, Motorola had to find another place for it. But it's not on the back.

Instead, Motorola, confirming rumors, appears to have bundled an elongated button on the side that will be used as a fingerprint sensor. Above that sensor are volume buttons.

The renderings obtained by Moto Z3 Play don't shed light on what's happening inside the smartphone. However, recent rumors have suggested that the device will come with a 6-inch screen and full-HD+ resolution. There's also talk that the handset, which will have a midrange price tag, will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and feature 4GB of RAM. It'll also have 64GB of storage. According to AndroidHeadlines, it might also feature a 3,000mAh battery pack.

So far, Motorola hasn't announce plans to unveil the Moto Z3 Play and we don't yet know how much it'll cost. But considering the rendering looks like an official press image, expect the device to make its way to store shelves sooner rather than later.