Leaked Moto X4 Is Slickest Dual Camera Phone Yet

Lenovo has some big plans for its next Moto handset, according to a new report.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The company is planning to release the Moto X4 sometime during the fourth quarter of the year, according to Venturebeat. And like the Moto X models of old, Lenovo is hoping that by combining solid, but not high-end, components with an affordable price tag will go a long way in helping it attract customers.

According to the Venturebeat, the Moto X4 will come with a 5.2-inch display. The leaker told Venturebeat that the smartphone will likely offer full-HD resolution. The handset is expected to come with an aluminum chassis and will reportedly run on Android 7.1 Nougat, despite Google's plans to release its successor, Android O, before the smartphone's release.

The Moto X4 will come with dual rear-facing cameras, offering 12- and 8-megapixel shooters, according to the report. It'll also feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, the report says.

But the Moto X4 leaks didn't stop there. Serial leaker Evan Blass on Tuesday (July 4) released what appeared to be a press rendering of the upcoming Moto X4. He didn't provide additional details, but the handset in the picture appears to come with the same design and screen concept as the earlier leaks.

In a conversation with Venturebeat, the site's source said that the Moto X4 would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, featuring an octa-core design with a 2.2-GHz clock speed. At best, the Moto X4 will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, though it will come with a microSD card slot. Its battery pack will come in at 3,000-mAh.

It's also worth noting that if the handset in that image is the real thing, it will feature a physical home button under the display. Other, higher-end devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S8, have eschewed the physical home button in favor of a virtual option baked into the software.

Neither the Venturebeat report nor the Evan Blass leak say how much the Moto X4 might cost.