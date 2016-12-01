Moto Z Will Get Mod for Super Augmented Reality

It looks like AR is making its way to Motorola's top handset.

Speaking this week at a press event, Motorola CEO Aymar de Lencquesaing said that his company is "likely" to offer a Tango module for the flagship Moto Z and bring Tango's functionality to the smartphone. Lencquesaing, whose comments were earlier reported on by PCMag, didn't say when the feature might be made available on the phone.

Google Tango is essentially a catch-all for augmented reality technologies that would allow mobile devices, like smartphones and tablets, to digitally "see" the world around them. Tango devices are compatible with apps that can deliver a wide range of experiences, including providing you with indoor navigation, the ability to digitally measure physical space, and more.

While Tango has been in the works for several years and made its debut in 2014, it's been slow to take off. As of this writing, only two Google-developed devices, a smartphone and tablet, have been developed to work with Tango. Lenovo, which acquired Motorola from Google in 2014, has committed to Tango and recently released a device compatible with the platform, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro.

However, Google continues to believe that Tango has a chance at being successful over the long run and has partnered with both Qualcomm and Intel to make reference devices for other manufacturers to consider as they determine whether a Tango-ready device makes sense.

The Moto Z, which was released this year, is Lenovo's flagship handset. It comes with a modular design, a 5.5-inch screen, and runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor. It's essentially Motorola's answer to devices like the Samsung Galaxy S7 or even Apple's iPhone 7.

Whether adding Tango support to the Moto Z will help the device attract more customers remains to be seen. However, Lencquesaing told reporters that Tango could work well for his broader device strategy. Most notably, he believes that Tango could facilitate Moto's movement to augmented reality, which he believes customers will be desiring for years to come.