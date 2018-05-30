Amazon Just Made the Moto G6 an Even Better Deal

The Moto G6 is already a steal at $249, with solid performance, great design and an excellent software experience. However, Amazon is putting together an even better deal on Motorola's latest bargain for its Prime subscribers.

The retailer is now offering a version of the Moto G6 that's $15 cheaper with Alexa built-in as part of its Prime Exclusives lineup.

The $235 Prime Exclusive Moto G6 is available now in Black, while an Oyster Blush version is coming later this summer. The Alexa functionality is something you'll only see on this variant, and it allows users to summon Amazon's assistant with a double tap of the power button. This Moto G6 also comes stocked with Amazon apps, including Kindle, Prime Video, Music and Photos with unlimited storage.

Amazon's Prime Exclusive lineup has typically offered a compelling way to save on already cheap smartphones, though the program has undergone a change in recent months. The deal with Prime Exclusives used to be that users would agree to lock screen ads and special offers in exchange for a significant discount in buying the phone. Owners could pay to disable the ads at a later time if they wanted to.

Amazon phased the ads out earlier this year, citing the growing importance of the lock screen with respect to emerging features like face unlock. That decision greatly improved the user experience, but also diminished the savings and the reason for the program's existence in the first place.

The addition of Alexa is something that not all Prime Exclusive phones typically get, though the Prime Exclusive Moto X4 released last year also came with Alexa. That device is still on sale for $279, and unlike the G6, it's compatible with Google's Project Fi network alongside Pixel phones and the Android One edition of the Moto X4.

Photo Credit: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide