Amazon Has Awesome Moto G5 Plus for $50 Off

The Moto G5 Plus is the best budget smartphone you can buy - and now it's even cheaper.

Available in 32GB or 64GB varieties, the new smartphone is on sale for $184.99 and $239.99, respectively. That undercuts Motorola's price by up to $60.

The only catch is that these prices are reserved for Amazon Prime members and the phone will contain personalized ads and offers on its lock screen. (You'll have to sign into your account to see the discounted price).

The unlocked Moto G5 Plus works with all four major carriers and packs features you've come to expect from phones twice its price, such as a fingerprint sensor with gesture controls and a mostly metal design.

We found that its 5.2-inch full HD screen is colorful and brighter than anything in its price range. The $184.99 phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The step-up model packs the same CPU, but with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Both models also have a front 5-megapixel camera and rear 12-MP lens. With regards to battery, the phone lasted an impressive 11 hours and 43 minutes in our tests, which earned it the number 12 spot in our list of long-lasting smartphones.

Even with Amazon's special deals on your lock screen, the Editors' Choice Moto G5 Plus is a solid phone for anyone on a budget. Alternatively, if you're not a Prime member B&H Photo-Video offers the 32GB Moto G5 Plus for $199.99 and the 64GB model for $249.99. Both models are ad-free.