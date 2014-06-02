Trending

Finish Him! Mortal Kombat X Trailer Arrives

The Fatality is back with 'Mortal Kombat X' which will bring the fighting franchise to next-gen consoles for the first time.

Fighting-game fanatics have reason to rejoice this morning (June 2). After weeks of rumors and teases, NetherRealm Studios has launched the first trailer for "Mortal Kombat X," marking the 10th official installment of the beloved bloody brawler. The game is set to hit shelves sometime in 2015 for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4 and PC.

The pre-rendered trailer shows eternal series rivals Scorpion and Sub-Zero duking it out in a frost-covered forest while a Wiz Khalifa song plays in the background. While there's no in-game footage, the scene hints at what we can expect in the final product. The two characters are still unleashing their signature moves, including Sub-Zero's ice ball and Scorpion's spear pull.

The X-Ray moves from 2011's "Mortal Kombat" look like they'll be back, as we see a gruesome close-up of Sub-Zero's insides after being rocked by Scorpion's teleport punch. The two ninjas can be seen using environmental objects to their advantage, something that was a major factor in NetherRealm's DC Comics fighter "Injustice: Gods Among Us." 

Of course, it wouldn't be "Mortal Kombat" without a fatality, and Scorpion makes sure to give his opponent a deadly send-off at the end of the clip.

"Mortal Kombat X" will be the newest series installment since 2011's "Mortal Kombat," which was a massive rebirth for the franchise featuring a classic cast, tons of unlockables and a cinematic story mode. If last year's "Injustice" is any indication, all of those elements should return bigger than ever in "Mortal Kombat X." We're hoping to get our bloody paws on the game at E3, so stay tuned.

  • cats_Paw 02 June 2014 14:36
    The previous mortal kombat was nice, but felt a bit plastic-like.

    Im looking forward to some improved textures, but its hard to know if the trailer is showing actual gameplay, or trailer hype (as is more common nowdays).

  • applegetsmelaid 02 June 2014 14:56
    Sho Aweshum.
  • 02 June 2014 15:54
    This is all kinds of awesome. What would be even more awesome is, if they released it on the PC at the same time as the consoles. Although I'm willing to wait a couple of months (or more) if that means getting a properly finished, bug-free product.
  • zubikov 02 June 2014 15:56
    Absolutely can't wait for this. The 2011 MK was amazing. It's hard to put out an amazing product for a series that's 20 years old, but they did. The movie mode was so good! It forced you to play with every character and really got you involved in the story. I'm hoping for more of the same with better graphics.

  • alidan 02 June 2014 16:13
    The previous mortal kombat was nice, but felt a bit plastic-like.

    Im looking forward to some improved textures, but its hard to know if the trailer is showing actual gameplay, or trailer hype (as is more common nowdays).


    that is a hard one to say... especially sense they also made a pc version of the last game.
    this is a fighter, so polycount can be stupidly high in characters making it hard to tell, and they also have a higher texture budget for them too...
    its just my judgement, but i would say that this is entirely possible on current pc, granted, the animation itself is totally faked, because i have never seen a match play that smoothly, but if you just want to go moveset and graphics, yea its completely possible, and things like the blood and how they faked that make it look more plausible.
  • Quarkzquarkz 02 June 2014 16:20
    Ho hum... same ol' crud, oh and BTW when is Street Fighter X: Alpha beta super duper hyper fighting champion mega Clash of the champions version Six Thousand and 99 coming out? Boy, I'm witty~ ^_^
