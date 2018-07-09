Monster Hunter: World PC Release Date, System Requirements Revealed

Having been on consoles since the beginning of 2018, Monster Hunter: World is finally coming to PC gamers.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World arrives on PC on August 9, meaning you won't have to wait long to get in on the monster hunting action. You can already pre-order the game on Steam, if you want — doing so will net you the "Origin Armor Set" and "Fair Wind Charm." As can be noted on the Steam page, though, the game utilizes Denuvo Anti-tamper DRM. Be wary of that, if DRM-related concerns influence your pre-order decisions.

While it will lack any platform-specific bells and whistles, according to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, that doesn't change the obvious fact that the better your hardware, the more likely it is you'll experience Monster Hunter at a much higher framerate than the game'sPS4 and Xbox One versions.



The minimum and recommended specs for the game are listed below, per Capcom's site:



Minimum

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i5 4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX 6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM 2GB)

Recommended

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i3 8350 4GHz or Intel Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570X (VRAM 4GB)

A fun fact about Monster Hunter: World is that it's Capcom's best-selling game of all-time. We can only wonder how much higher its sales will climb once August 9th rolls around.

If you want to get up to speed on the game before it hits your Steam account, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World starter guide.