Turn Your iPhone 6 into a DSLR with the Moment Case

Sure the iPhone 6 is already one of the best smartphone cameras around. But real cameras still offer more of a prosumer experience. With a $49 bid on Kickstarter, the Moment Case could turn your favorite handheld into a DSLR.

The Moment is a bumper case that comes with a shutter button, two types of interchangeable lenses, and a strap attachment to wear it on your wrist or neck. Cutouts leave the ringer/silent button accessible while the polycarbonate case protects the power and volume buttons.

The status LED sits adjacent to the shutter button, and both are housed on the bottom part of the case that extends to form the grip. A small component above the phone’s camera locks the lenses into place.

Features such as the lens attachment mechanism, rubberized and tapered grip, and status LED light only enhance the user experience. The case boasts a slim chassis (5.6 x 2.8 inches) similar to the iPhone 6's shape, and thicknesses of 0.4 to 0.6 inches (grip).

With such a high quality build you’d expect this case to be heavy, but the case weighs 1.62 ounces That's lightweight compared to some of the more popular iPhone Lens Kits: Olloclip 4-in-1 Photo Lens Kit for iPhone 6 & 6 Plus (3.52 ounces), and the Manfrotto Klyp+ iPhone Lens Kit (5.6 ounces).

When it comes to photography, moving targets can be tough to catch clearly. When you connect the Moment Shutter Button to your iPhone 6 via Bluetooth, you can alleviate that problem. Both a half press and a full press offer options — a half-press locks focus and increases exposure while full-press sends the camera into burst mode.

The Moment's Shutter Button also works in conjunction with the company's app, but the app's name and price have yet to be disclosed. According to the Kickstarter page the app will allow you to tweak settings from the touchscreen.

In theory, if you half-press the shutter button, you then can use your fingers to define the lighting settings using a touch and slide motion on the screen. These controls will be customizable. The app also will know when a lens has been attached, automatically launching the toolbar. The company promises more features and options for the toolbar to come.

The company's Kickstarter campaign, which runs until Feb. 25, offers prices that start at $49 and cap out at $299. The campaign has raised more than $400,000 from 2,800-plus backers, against the original goal of $100,000, and it still has two weeks to go. The company hopes to start shipping cases in June, just in time for your family trip to the beach.