Trending

Mohu's Cord-Cutting Antenna Now Just $13

By

This Editors' Choice indoor antenna is now at its cheapest price ever.

When it comes to ditching cable, streaming video services aren't a cable cutter's only alternatives. Inexpensive HDTV antennas let you receive over-the-air HD programming and, unlike Netflix and Hulu, they don't require a monthly payment.

Mohu Leaf Metro 25 MileView Deal

Among our favorite indoor antennas is the Mohu Leaf Metro. Currently priced at $12.99, the Editor's Choice antenna is $5 off and the cheapest it's ever been. (Amazon offers the same price). 

This unobtrusive, paper-thin antenna is incredibly easy to set up and in our tests was capable of pulling in most of our favorite channels, including CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and PBS. Naturally, the antenna is capable of receiving other major networks, like ABC, Fox, and Univision, as well programming from smaller networks like LiveWell and Cozi TV. (To get a better idea of what channels may be available, Amazon has set up an antenna primer that displays local programming in your area).

At $12.99, the Mohu Leaf Metro is a no-brainer for the cord-cutter who wants to spend more time in front of their TV.

Topics

Deal
TV
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Roku__Roku 25 March 2017 12:42
    The issue I have with all these OTA HD antenna adds and stories is NONE include a comparison with anything. Their mileage claims are so arbitrary. This many miles or that many miles. In the desert or in downtown NYC? Even testimonials are meaningless. Like once I connected up antenna X I was able to get X amount of channels so you should buy one also. Compare the darn thing please. Like I had a set of rabbit ears. When I connected Antenna X the number of channels went from 5 to say 15. Many of these antennas are a piece of rubbish. Fools gold. You could most likely get just as many channels or maybe more with a chunk of wire pushed into the tv antenna connector and stretched out. Be informative and fair PLEASE.
    Reply