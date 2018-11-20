Black Friday Deal: You Can Now Kill Cable for $45

If you've been waiting to cut the cord, now is the time.

Our favorite HDTV antenna – the Mohu Curve 50 – just got a huge 35 percent discount on Amazon, giving you the best reception at the best price. This is the lowest price ever for this product.

With a regular price of $79, Amazon's sales price drops the Mohu Curve 50 to an unbeatable $45.56.

Mohu Curve 50 Amplified Indoor HDTV Antenna View Deal

In our Mohu Curve 50 review, we gave it got top marks from as thanks to it's fantastic performance, easy setup, and a stylish sculpture-like design that makes it stand out in a category filled with boring flat rectangles.

The Curve 50 is an amplified indoor antenna, meaning it not only pulls in all of the free over-the-air channels in your area, it will also enhance the signal strength with its built in amplifier. The results were stunning, with the little antenna pulling in 58 channels that were clear and watchable. Where most non-amplified antennas struggle to pull in 10 or 20 stations with decent clarity, the Curve 50 offers dramatically better reception.

While your stations will vary depending upon what's available in your area, that category-leading performance means that if it's in the air, this antenna will pull it in. (For a full picture of what stations are found in your area, check out AntennaWeb.org.)

It's also super easy to set up. The amplifier can be powered off of USB, letting you plug it into a wall outlet with an included USB power adapter, or right into your TV, for maximum flexibility in positioning. It even comes with the best users manual of any antenna we've reviewed.

