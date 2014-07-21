Modern Combat 5 to Hit All Smartphone Platforms at Once

Microsoft's Windows Phone platform might come from the same house that built Xbox, but Windows handsets and tablets tend to have a weaker gaming selection than those powered by iOS or Android. Mobile mega-publisher Gameloft is looking to change that, as the company will bring upcoming shooter "Modern Combat 5: Blackout" to Windows and Windows Phone on July 24, the same day that the game hits iOS and Android devices.



The latest installment in Gameloft's long-running military shooter, "Modern Combat 5: Blackout" touts crisp, console-like graphics and will introduce new Spec Ops missions and special weapons like scout drones. Players will get to choose one of four classes (Assault, Heavy, Recon and Sniper) and will be able to level up a single character across both single-player and multiplayer modes.

The "Modern Combat" series is considered by many to be a blatant "Call of Duty" clone for mobile devices, but that hasn't stopped on-the-go gamers from eating it up. The series is a consistent top-seller on iOS, Android, Windows and Blackberry, with "Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour" still sitting on Google Play's top games chart with an average review score of 4.4 out of 5.

Gameloft's Windows support won't end with "Modern Combat 5," as the publisher is planning same-day releases for Windows, iOS and Android for all Gameloft HD titles set to release in 2014. Some of the company's recent releases include licensed games like "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," as well as original properties like "Asphalt 8: Airborne" and "Dungeon Hunter 4."

Microsoft recently announced it is axing of up to 18,000 jobs, which includes around 12,500 losses from Windows Phone maker Nokia. While that's a huge hit, here's hoping Gameloft's commitment to Windows Phone is a sign of steady, continued app support from developers.

