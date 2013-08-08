YouTube Founders Launch Vine-style App with Editing

Though it's rife with music videos and movie trailers, YouTube's really all about the sharing of user-generated content. As of late, a lot of user-generated video is being created and published via new applications that allow for only very short clips. Twitter's Vine and Instagram's brand new video feature are taking social media by storm, and now the creators of YouTube are taking a crack at the video clip app market.

We first heard about MixBit way back in April, when Chad Hurley and his YouTube co-founder Steve Chen teased their newest project on the back of Google's 'YouTube is shutting down' April Fool's joke. At the time, MixBit was described as a video collaboration tool that allows users to work together on videos. Now that MixBit is ready for public consumption, things are a bit clearer.

The New York Times reports that MixBit users will be able to record up to 16 seconds of video. The difference between Vine or Instagram and MixBit is that users will be able to stitch multiple 16 second clips together to form one long video. You can also use other, publicly shared clips in your projects. Another key difference is that videos are not posted under a username, nor are other users able to comment. Everything is anonymous. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen, but we reckon people will want recognition for their MixBit videos.

Hurley, Chen and Jawed Karim sold YouTube to Google in 2006 for the princely sum of $1.65 billion. Hurley left Google almost three years ago, in 2010, and handed the reigns over to Salar Kamangar. He and Chen founded AVOS Systems in 2011 with the the help of Vijay Karunamurthy. MixBit is currently available for iOS and the web with an Android app on the way.

