How to Get the Stunning Midnight Black OnePlus 3T

In case you didn’t have a chance to stop by Paris and pick up OnePlus’ recent limited edition collaboration with Colette — don’t feel left out, we weren’t there either — put your fear of missing out to rest. You can still get a stealthy looking version our current top pick for the best inexpensive, unlocked Android phone.

The new $479 midnight black OnePlus 3T costs $40 more than the standard 3T. But it will feature a larger 128GB storage option in addition to the 3T’s traditional specs which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen.

The first chance to grab this phone will be on March 24th when OnePlus teams up with well-known streetwear site Hypebeast to host a pop-up sale on March 24 at hbx.com. For everyone else, we’ll just have to wait for the midnight black 3T to be available online, which the company says will happen at a later date.

While we’re still waiting to hear if the midnight black 3T will come with any new customizations on its home screen or interface besides a new splash screen, more color choices are always nice.