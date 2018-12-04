Microsoft Working On Foldable Surface Codenamed Centaurus

The mythical Microsoft Courier — the dual-screen device that captured everyone’s imagination when it first leaked in 2009 — is not dead. It lives in the new Centaurus, a new dual-screen computer powered by Windows Core OS that allegedly will be the new Surface form factor.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, Microsoft and Intel have been working together on this new dual-screen Surface for about a year. Bowden claims that the Redmond-based company wants to announce it next fall.

The Intel-powered device will work as a laptop, a single screen or dual-screen tablet, and a digital book. According to Bowden’s sources, the computer will use Microsoft’s Windows Core OS — a new version of Windows 10 that will run x86 Win32 legacy software in containers or packaged from the Microsoft Store.



MORE: Here's the Galaxy Foldable Without Boxy Camouflage

The included OS will offer a user experience designed specifically to adapt to this morphing design. The interface will change dynamically to adapt to the mode you are using. While running as a laptop, it will turn one of the screens into a keyboard and trackpad — which sounds just like Lenovo’s Yoga Book C930.

In single-display mode, Bowden claims that you will be able to use it as a tablet or, on the e-ink side, an ebook. When completely flat, the Centaurus will allegedly act as one tablet, like the legendary and never-released Courier (see below).



(Image credit: Gizmodo)

Contrary to previous reports, Bowden claims that Andromeda will not be released in 2019 as Centaurus is taking preference for Microsoft.



There’s a reason for that: the Redmond company, he says, has put Andromeda on hold to ensure a successful launch for Microsoft’s re-entry into the phone market.

Right now, Andromeda can’t run Win32 apps effectively — the screen is too small. And there are not enough Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) or Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps to run effectively in the small screen of the Andromeda while working on phone mode.