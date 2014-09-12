Microsoft Will Stream Xbox 360 Games to PC (Report)

Sony's PlayStation Now can stream last-gen games to current-gen consoles, so it was only a matter of time until Microsoft tried something similar. Right now, the Xbox manufacturer may be hard at work on a cloud technology that will stream Xbox 360 games right into Internet browsers, letting users play them on PCs.
Information comes from Neowin, a tech news site with a focus on Microsoft products. The site claims that sources inside Microsoft contacted it to explain this new technology, which builds on a theoretical cloud-based gaming service Microsoft discussed a few weeks ago. Streaming Xbox 360 games may stay in the Microsoft labs, but it stands an equally good chance of making it to the consumer market.
The game-streaming service would work in a similar fashion to something like OnLive or PlayStation Now. Microsoft servers render the bulk of gameplay data, then stream the game with as little lag as possible to users' screens. In theory, this technology will work with any browser, not just Internet Explorer — and users could even stream Xbox 360 games to Xbox Ones or PS4s.
At present, it's probably best to take this information with a grain of salt, as the information comes only from one unnamed source at one Microsoft-centric news site. However, the idea that Microsoft would want to compete with PlayStation Now is entirely reasonable, and targeting Internet browsers rather than exclusive hardware (such as Sony TVs and game consoles) could give Microsoft's service a competitive edge.
If Microsoft chooses to pursue the project for the consumer market, expect to hear more about it in the relatively near future. If not, we hope you've hung onto your Xbox 360, because right now there's no other way to play that system's games.
Boo for it being on a browser...
This is one of those things that screams for a dedicated client...
If they can pull it off right... Streaming games has been a dud so far...
ps.: Ok, it's not natively on PC, but to the hell with your gamepads MS, full throttle on my razer keyboard/mice mighty duo. Anyway, that will somehow blurry the platform exclusivity gardenwall they make us swallow.
1) PC gamers will buy PC version game if the game is available on multiplatform
2) there aren't many console exclusive game that PC gamer want to play
I rather MS concentrate on improve DirectX 12 or having a faster DX developmental if they are really care about PC gaming on their "own OS" instead of shoveling more "console stuff" into PC gaming.
Exactly. On regular basis, both Steam and Origin offer killer deals, dang near giveaways for older games. Just a couple of weeks ago for example Steam had all the Bioshock games on sale in a bundle for $10, and each one individually for $3.99.
And for those of we PC gamers who run QHD resolution monitors, it would be entirely pointless to stream a game from a console (although I do plug my PS3 and PS4 into my 27" Dell U2713HM because it does look better than on my 1080p big screen due to pixel density).
I swear, the graphics in the Madden football series haven't gotten better in the last 6 or 7 years. EA has an exclusive with the NFL, so there is nothing they need to do to make the game better year to year (before this 2K was actually more realistic and these football games would actually get better year after year). All they do is drop a few features one year then add them back the next with the graphics stuck in time and call it a new game. Just one example.
There is no next gen console game that looks better than a mid-level gaming PC built 2009 (i7-920 ish and GTX 470 ish) or newer.
The one thing about the Xbox One that is impressive is its ability to run silently. The Xbox One makes no noise at all. When gaming, you have to stick your head a foot away from it to even hear fan noise. So the fan noise (or lack thereof) is not even a factor no matter the size of the room with this console.
Other than that, the games on both consoles look and feel rather unimpressive compared to a half-way decent gaming PC from half a decade ago or compared to the best PS3 or 360 games.