Microsoft HD-10 Beams Your Lumia to Your TV

Tom's Guide went hands-on with the HD-10 at Microsoft's conference and found that the product was actually as easy-to-use as advertised. By using the near-field communications (NFC) built into Lumia phones, users need only tap a Lumia 830 (also announced at the event) against the small HDMI-connected cylinder, tap a few commands and see their content mirrored on the TV almost instantaneously.

Only Lumia phones with the Denim operating system will be able to use the HD-10's NFC capabilities, but any Miracast-enabled device (including many Android devices and Windows PCs) should work just fine by going through the standard Miracast connection process. For more info, check out the Tom's Guide article on How to Use Miracast and WiDi.

Of course, performing well for a few minutes at a press conference and performing well in a user's home are two different things, so we'll take a more thorough look at the product once it hits the market. The Microsoft Screen Sharing for Lumia Phones HD-10 will go on sale in September for €79, with a similar price and launch date planned for the U.S. market.

