MetroPCS Offers Unlimited 4G for $50 a Month

T-Mobile's MetroPCS brand seems more determined than ever to capture the prepaid market, with a new promotion that allows customers to receive unlimited 4G LTE service for a cool $50 per month. Budget shoppers can take advantage of the deal until April 5, after which the service will be bumped to $60 per month.

On top of this limited-time promotion, MetroPCS is adding more high-speed data to its existing unlimited data, talk and text plans. The company's $40 per month plan now offers 2GB of high-speed data (up from 1GB), while its regular $50 monthly plan also received a 1GB boost for a total of 4GB of high-speed data. Any customers already on one of these plans will automatically have the 1GB added to their data bucket.

According to MetroPCS, there is no "pre-planned end date" for anyone who snags the limited-time $50 unlimited 4G LTE deal before its April 5 expiration date. The plan supports all LTE phones offered by MetroPCS, including the $49 Samsung Galaxy Light and the $59 LG Optimus F60.

By comparison, Virgin Mobile's $55 per month plan only offers a total of 3GB of 3G/4G data, though that plan includes international calls. While Boost Mobile offers a generous 10GB of 3G/4G data for $55 a month, while Cricket Wireless provides 10GB of up to 4G LTE data for $60 per month.

If you're in the market for a prepaid phone and live in an area that has T-Mobile LTE connectivity, MetroPCS' latest promotion seems like a solid deal. For a full breakdown of how every prepaid plan stacks up, check out our comprehensive guide to no-contract phone services.

