File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Goodbye Megaupload…Or Is It Good Riddance?
As almost everyone on the internet is aware – whether you’re an active file-sharer or not – popular file sharing site Megaupload is, for all intents and purposes, dead. The worst part is that it didn’t just flounder and die. Megaupload was one of the most widely used file storing/sharing online, and it was shut down in the middle of its prime by the U.S. Department of Justice for acts of data piracy.
Whether or not Megaupload should be held criminally accountable for the actions of its users doesn’t change the fact that its business practices were pretty despicable, as is the case for many upload services. We won’t shed many tears for the loss of a site that preyed on its users with pop-up ads and misleading “download” buttons; however, the actions taken by the Department of Justice swing the door wide open for all sorts of legal precedents.
In one fell swoop, the DoJ has managed to throw doubt on the internet’s latest growing trend: Cloud Storage. Suddenly, we have questions regarding rights to data ownership, expectations of privacy, and liability.
There are more than a few sites poised to take Megaupload’s place, but are they any better? MediaFire and RapidShare stand to benefit the most, but their business models doesn’t stray far from what Megaupload did. And there are still sites, such as DepositFiles, which are nearly identical to Megaupload, complete with raunchy ads and jumpy download buttons.
One the other hand, services like DropBox, Microsoft’s SkyDrive, Amazon’s Cloud Drive, and even Google Docs are stepping up to fill the void. Perhaps their big names and even bigger wallets can stave off government shutdowns and let the less desirable upload sites take the heat. We evaluate the most interesting Web file-sharing services for their ease of use, competitive features, and potential longevity (should you rely on them to stick around?).
Well, of course. There's absolutely no other reason for anonymity.
Wait, whistleblowers? What are those?
Whistleblowers don't have much need for anonymous filesharing services. Whistle blowing generally involves an anonymous phone call or e-mail. Very rarely does it involve the need to share large files. And even if it did, it's not hard to sign up for something like DropBox with a fake name and dummy e-mail address at some internet cafe and upload your files there.
I disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains.
If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to
people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
It's not necessarily the upload sites themselves, but the advertisers they deal with that create ads that have big buttons that say "Download" and lead to adware programs and the like.
There are different levels of anonymity on the internet. Some upload sites don't even log your IP when you upload a file, and that's about as anonymous as you can get.
Most upload sites do track your IP though, and that's pretty close to the same level of anonymity you'd get from a lot of the cloud storage sites. The majority of the cloud sites don't make any of your information available to the public. It's the authorities that have potential access to that kind of info.
thei's a thing called adblock and am I the only one who has heard of thing called jDownloader or Mipony? I think not. just copy link and poof...
also "entertainment industry" says it costed like 500 mil. in lost revenues..MU had like 150 mil. users. lets for the sake of argument say 10 mil. users had monthly subscription of 15$/month. that's 150 mil./month and 150 mil. * 12 is lot of money...maybe "entertainment industry" should have bought MU..taken control over it...but why would they? they are just stubborn......and its gonna cost them