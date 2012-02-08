File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Dropbox
Dropbox is a bit different from all those shady file sharing sites. As is the case with most cloud services, Dropbox requires you to jump through a couple of one-time hoops before you can upload any files.
For starters, you need to register for an account. It’s free, and you get 2GB of storage which lets you share files up to 2GB in size (quite a bit larger than most file sharing sites will allow). You can optionally purchase additional storage, starting at about the same prices you find with the Megaupload-like sites; however, Dropbox doesn’t actively make your life more difficult for using a free account.
The trickiest thing Dropbox does is make you think you need to download and install the Dropbox application. Pro-tip: On the Dropbox homepage, there is a “Log in” button that allows you to log in or create an account, bypassing the need to install the application. Although, you may actually want the app. It seamlessly integrates your Dropbox storage with your computer (or smartphone with the smartphone app).
Dropbox is also a little bit more complicated than your typical upload site. When you want to share your files, you either have to create a shared folder or use the “Public” folder that’s already there. Only files in shared folders will have the option to create public links.
So, yes, true cloud storage is a bit more difficult than the upload sites when it comes to uploading, but for the users you’re sharing your files with, it’s so much nicer. They won’t be pestered with ads or wait times, or even slow speeds.
In addition to allowing you to share large files, Dropbox also doubles as a way to keep your files safe. Your files are automatically encrypted and backed up. Dropbox even keeps a one-month history of your work, so that accidental deletions or overwrites can be undone. Know of any upload sites that do that?
Well, of course. There's absolutely no other reason for anonymity.
Wait, whistleblowers? What are those?
Whistleblowers don't have much need for anonymous filesharing services. Whistle blowing generally involves an anonymous phone call or e-mail. Very rarely does it involve the need to share large files. And even if it did, it's not hard to sign up for something like DropBox with a fake name and dummy e-mail address at some internet cafe and upload your files there.
I disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains.
If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to
people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
It's not necessarily the upload sites themselves, but the advertisers they deal with that create ads that have big buttons that say "Download" and lead to adware programs and the like.
There are different levels of anonymity on the internet. Some upload sites don't even log your IP when you upload a file, and that's about as anonymous as you can get.
Most upload sites do track your IP though, and that's pretty close to the same level of anonymity you'd get from a lot of the cloud storage sites. The majority of the cloud sites don't make any of your information available to the public. It's the authorities that have potential access to that kind of info.
thei's a thing called adblock and am I the only one who has heard of thing called jDownloader or Mipony? I think not. just copy link and poof...
also "entertainment industry" says it costed like 500 mil. in lost revenues..MU had like 150 mil. users. lets for the sake of argument say 10 mil. users had monthly subscription of 15$/month. that's 150 mil./month and 150 mil. * 12 is lot of money...maybe "entertainment industry" should have bought MU..taken control over it...but why would they? they are just stubborn......and its gonna cost them