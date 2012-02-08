File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

File Sharing Sites vs. Cloud Storage
While file sharing sites such as Megaupload and RapidShare are technically cloud storage solutions, we’re making a distinction between them and true cloud storage services. Simply taking an uploaded file and spitting out a download link does not a cloud service make. A true cloud service gives you much more freedom when it comes to managing your files. Not to mention, most cloud services don’t try to swindle you. Besides, you should know by now that cloud storage services are, quite simply, the wave of the future.
File sharing sites are nothing but rip-offs. How else might you explain the $175 million revenue stream Megaupload had at its disposal? Those sites are often also cesspools for piracy and threaten the existence of cloud storage in its entirety, either by setting dangerous legal precedents or by scaring off potential investors for reputable companies.
Yes, sites like MediaFire allow you to upload anonymously, and your files get indexed so that they'll show up in a Google search. Cloud services don't give you that sort of anonymity, and none really give you the option to index your files publicly. But is that such a big deal? Anonymity is for illegal uploads. And don't be confused, not being able to upload anonymously doesn't mean your name or e-mail address get attached to the file for the public to see. All it means is that law enforcement can potentially get a subpoena and figure out who you are. And as far as public indexing is concerned, any time you post a link to one of your files on a blog or forum, it gets indexed for public searches."
For the sake of the internet, we ask you to stop using those mangy file sharing sites and give the true cloud services a chance. There are many free and affordable cloud solutions out there, and they’re just as free as – and often even more affordable than – the Megauploads of the net.
Of course not all cloud services are meant for file sharing. There are a handful that allow only personal access. Since this article is all about trying to fill the void left by Megaupload, we’re not going to focus on those. Instead, we’re focusing the cream of the crop that give you the best bang for your buck and do an exemplary job of it.
Dropbox is one of the great options you’ve likely already heard of. Box.com is quickly growing into an effective file sharing and cloud document service. And of course the big names are joining in, like Microsoft with SkyDrive, and Amazon with its Cloud Drive. Even Google Docs can be used to share files now.
Well, of course. There's absolutely no other reason for anonymity.
Wait, whistleblowers? What are those?
Whistleblowers don't have much need for anonymous filesharing services. Whistle blowing generally involves an anonymous phone call or e-mail. Very rarely does it involve the need to share large files. And even if it did, it's not hard to sign up for something like DropBox with a fake name and dummy e-mail address at some internet cafe and upload your files there.
I disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains.
If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to
people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
It's not necessarily the upload sites themselves, but the advertisers they deal with that create ads that have big buttons that say "Download" and lead to adware programs and the like.
There are different levels of anonymity on the internet. Some upload sites don't even log your IP when you upload a file, and that's about as anonymous as you can get.
Most upload sites do track your IP though, and that's pretty close to the same level of anonymity you'd get from a lot of the cloud storage sites. The majority of the cloud sites don't make any of your information available to the public. It's the authorities that have potential access to that kind of info.
thei's a thing called adblock and am I the only one who has heard of thing called jDownloader or Mipony? I think not. just copy link and poof...
also "entertainment industry" says it costed like 500 mil. in lost revenues..MU had like 150 mil. users. lets for the sake of argument say 10 mil. users had monthly subscription of 15$/month. that's 150 mil./month and 150 mil. * 12 is lot of money...maybe "entertainment industry" should have bought MU..taken control over it...but why would they? they are just stubborn......and its gonna cost them