File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Wupload

When it comes to executing the underhanded methods that make file sharing sites profitable, Wupload is definitely one of the most efficient. RapidShare might take the crown for the longest wait times and trying to shove its “RapidPro” features down your throat, but there are plenty of other tactics it, thankfully, doesn’t employ.

Download wait times are bad enough, but Wupload takes things a step further by hiding the actual download button at the bottom of the page. In addition to that, there are “High Speed” and “Premium” download buttons peppered throughout the page. Short of disguising advertisements – or worse, viruses and Trojans – as download buttons, this is one of the most nefarious practices in which files sharing sites partake.

Should you ever actually fall for the ruse (or simply give in to the dread of the long waits), the cost of using the premium version of the site with no wait times and other extra features is about the same you’d find with Mediafire. That’s the deal with all of these sites; they’re more than happy to let you upload for free. It’s the downloading portion that they’re going to try to get you with. So when your buddy who doesn’t know better sends you his half of some huge group project at the last minute using a site like Wupload, you’re the one who gets screwed into paying. Heaven forbid it’s a three-man project and the other partner uses RapidShare – those Wupload points won’t be worth a damn there.

No links in this image are the actual download link.

The one positive thing Wupload does preach is “safe and anonymous” file sharing. That just about screams “Use us to share your pirated goods, you scallywags!” Depending on how the whole Megaupload legal adventure goes, the DoJ may very well pick up the pace and Wupload might be one of the next big targets. If longevity is what you’re after, don’t put all of your eggs in this basket.

Perhaps one of the most baffling things about Wupload is the fact that its users seem to thank it for all of its deceit. Wupload has almost 140,000 Facebook fans (roughly the same amount as RapidShare, which has been around for almost a decade).