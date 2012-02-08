File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Wupload
When it comes to executing the underhanded methods that make file sharing sites profitable, Wupload is definitely one of the most efficient. RapidShare might take the crown for the longest wait times and trying to shove its “RapidPro” features down your throat, but there are plenty of other tactics it, thankfully, doesn’t employ.
Download wait times are bad enough, but Wupload takes things a step further by hiding the actual download button at the bottom of the page. In addition to that, there are “High Speed” and “Premium” download buttons peppered throughout the page. Short of disguising advertisements – or worse, viruses and Trojans – as download buttons, this is one of the most nefarious practices in which files sharing sites partake.
Should you ever actually fall for the ruse (or simply give in to the dread of the long waits), the cost of using the premium version of the site with no wait times and other extra features is about the same you’d find with Mediafire. That’s the deal with all of these sites; they’re more than happy to let you upload for free. It’s the downloading portion that they’re going to try to get you with. So when your buddy who doesn’t know better sends you his half of some huge group project at the last minute using a site like Wupload, you’re the one who gets screwed into paying. Heaven forbid it’s a three-man project and the other partner uses RapidShare – those Wupload points won’t be worth a damn there.
The one positive thing Wupload does preach is “safe and anonymous” file sharing. That just about screams “Use us to share your pirated goods, you scallywags!” Depending on how the whole Megaupload legal adventure goes, the DoJ may very well pick up the pace and Wupload might be one of the next big targets. If longevity is what you’re after, don’t put all of your eggs in this basket.
Perhaps one of the most baffling things about Wupload is the fact that its users seem to thank it for all of its deceit. Wupload has almost 140,000 Facebook fans (roughly the same amount as RapidShare, which has been around for almost a decade).
Well, of course. There's absolutely no other reason for anonymity.
Wait, whistleblowers? What are those?
Whistleblowers don't have much need for anonymous filesharing services. Whistle blowing generally involves an anonymous phone call or e-mail. Very rarely does it involve the need to share large files. And even if it did, it's not hard to sign up for something like DropBox with a fake name and dummy e-mail address at some internet cafe and upload your files there.
I disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains.
If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to
people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
It's not necessarily the upload sites themselves, but the advertisers they deal with that create ads that have big buttons that say "Download" and lead to adware programs and the like.
NuclearShadowI disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains. If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
There are different levels of anonymity on the internet. Some upload sites don't even log your IP when you upload a file, and that's about as anonymous as you can get.
Most upload sites do track your IP though, and that's pretty close to the same level of anonymity you'd get from a lot of the cloud storage sites. The majority of the cloud sites don't make any of your information available to the public. It's the authorities that have potential access to that kind of info.
thei's a thing called adblock and am I the only one who has heard of thing called jDownloader or Mipony? I think not. just copy link and poof...
also "entertainment industry" says it costed like 500 mil. in lost revenues..MU had like 150 mil. users. lets for the sake of argument say 10 mil. users had monthly subscription of 15$/month. that's 150 mil./month and 150 mil. * 12 is lot of money...maybe "entertainment industry" should have bought MU..taken control over it...but why would they? they are just stubborn......and its gonna cost them