File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Mediafire
Considering that MediaFire is almost always amongst the first page of results any time you do a Google search for an MP3, there’s a good chance that it’s next on the DoJ’s hit list. Of course there’s always the chance that it will make more of an effort to clean up its data centers.
When arrive at MediaFire’s site, you’re greeted with an extremely clean homepage without a single third-party ad to be found. Nice, right? Well, it’s all a ruse! Mediafire wants you to upload your files, and share them with as many people as possible—that’s because the download page is where all of the mischief starts.
The first thing that happens when you try to download a file? A pop-up ad. Once you close that (or if you’ve bypassed it with a decent pop-up blocker), you get a page that’s roughly 60% third-party ads, most of which are advertisements offering some sort of deal on music downloads. This may be because Mediafire is popular with budding musical artists, or perhaps it’s because Mediafire is popular with music pirates. Previously mentioned Google search results seem to suggest the latter.
In its defense, Mediafire’s ads are considerably more tasteful than most. There are no nearly naked women, or promises of lonely girls on Facebook, and even better, the first thing to load on the download page is the actual download link. There’s no misleading “Download Now” button that actually links you to some adware installer. Perhaps best of all is the fact that you don’t have to wait for the download to start.
Mediafire is also ridiculously easy to start using. Without having to sign up or enter a single bit of personal info, you get unlimited storage (though there is a file size limit of 200MB) and unlimited simultaneous downloads. On the downside, the free account also means your files eventually get deleted. Much like Megaupload's business model, you have the option of paying to remove storage limitations such as file size and storage time (prices start at $9 per month).
Well, of course. There's absolutely no other reason for anonymity.
Wait, whistleblowers? What are those?
Whistleblowers don't have much need for anonymous filesharing services. Whistle blowing generally involves an anonymous phone call or e-mail. Very rarely does it involve the need to share large files. And even if it did, it's not hard to sign up for something like DropBox with a fake name and dummy e-mail address at some internet cafe and upload your files there.
I disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains.
If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to
people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
It's not necessarily the upload sites themselves, but the advertisers they deal with that create ads that have big buttons that say "Download" and lead to adware programs and the like.
There are different levels of anonymity on the internet. Some upload sites don't even log your IP when you upload a file, and that's about as anonymous as you can get.
Most upload sites do track your IP though, and that's pretty close to the same level of anonymity you'd get from a lot of the cloud storage sites. The majority of the cloud sites don't make any of your information available to the public. It's the authorities that have potential access to that kind of info.
thei's a thing called adblock and am I the only one who has heard of thing called jDownloader or Mipony? I think not. just copy link and poof...
also "entertainment industry" says it costed like 500 mil. in lost revenues..MU had like 150 mil. users. lets for the sake of argument say 10 mil. users had monthly subscription of 15$/month. that's 150 mil./month and 150 mil. * 12 is lot of money...maybe "entertainment industry" should have bought MU..taken control over it...but why would they? they are just stubborn......and its gonna cost them