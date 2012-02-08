File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Box.com

Box is all about simplicity and collaboration. If you’re looking for a way to share files in a business or education-like environment, Box is an excellent way to do it.

As a pure file sharing service, you’ll probably be a little disappointed with Box’s free solutions. You get a healthy 5GB of storage space, but with an meager file size limit of 25MB. As always, you can upgrade your storage and account features, but because Box offers more of a total cloud server than a simple storage solution, costs are a bit higher. Upgrading to 25GB of storage with a 1GB file size limit will cost $10 per month (though that still beats most of those upload sites).

In addition to simple storage space, Box includes a very strong cloud document service, ironically powered by Google Docs. You can easily launch, edit, and create documents as well as view file version histories, invite collaborators, and manage your files. This wide range of features and their simple integration makes Box a compelling alternative to Microsoft’s SkyDrive (and considering their similar limitations in file size, they are definitely each other’s biggest competition).

Box manages to match Microsoft’s download speeds quite well, and even though SkyDrive allows for slightly larger files and considerably more space for free, Box’s ease of use more than makes up for it. Ultimately it comes down to personal preference and whether or not you prefer Google Docs or the web version of MS Office.