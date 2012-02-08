File Sharing After Megaupload: 8 Alternatives

Box.com
Box is all about simplicity and collaboration. If you’re looking for a way to share files in a business or education-like environment, Box is an excellent way to do it.
As a pure file sharing service, you’ll probably be a little disappointed with Box’s free solutions. You get a healthy 5GB of storage space, but with an meager file size limit of 25MB. As always, you can upgrade your storage and account features, but because Box offers more of a total cloud server than a simple storage solution, costs are a bit higher. Upgrading to 25GB of storage with a 1GB file size limit will cost $10 per month (though that still beats most of those upload sites).
In addition to simple storage space, Box includes a very strong cloud document service, ironically powered by Google Docs. You can easily launch, edit, and create documents as well as view file version histories, invite collaborators, and manage your files. This wide range of features and their simple integration makes Box a compelling alternative to Microsoft’s SkyDrive (and considering their similar limitations in file size, they are definitely each other’s biggest competition).
Box manages to match Microsoft’s download speeds quite well, and even though SkyDrive allows for slightly larger files and considerably more space for free, Box’s ease of use more than makes up for it. Ultimately it comes down to personal preference and whether or not you prefer Google Docs or the web version of MS Office.
Well, of course. There's absolutely no other reason for anonymity.
Wait, whistleblowers? What are those?
Whistleblowers don't have much need for anonymous filesharing services. Whistle blowing generally involves an anonymous phone call or e-mail. Very rarely does it involve the need to share large files. And even if it did, it's not hard to sign up for something like DropBox with a fake name and dummy e-mail address at some internet cafe and upload your files there.
I disagree with this totally. Privacy issues remain and with ties with accounts and how companies love to track consumers in every way possible now. If I were to upload something that isn't infringing on copyright laws but simply do not want that upload to be associated with me personally I can no longer do such. Privacy does not mean you are doing something illegal behind the curtains.
If anything I think anonymity needs to once again return to the norm on the internet. The reason for this is because the internet is the best way for the common man to find a way to express themselves and have other hear. If I lived in a nation that had a government that just isn't really that into human rights, I could use a anonymous service that is hosted outside of my country to get my voice our or perhaps a video of what they are doing to
people to help global attention to the issue. If you tie me into a account this becomes more risky. Even worse with how corporations today have happily shown they are willing to cave into the demands of these governments. I'll side with law breaking websites that at-least believe in the freedom of speech before a corporation that would point at me and send me to the gallows any-day.
It's not necessarily the upload sites themselves, but the advertisers they deal with that create ads that have big buttons that say "Download" and lead to adware programs and the like.
There are different levels of anonymity on the internet. Some upload sites don't even log your IP when you upload a file, and that's about as anonymous as you can get.
Most upload sites do track your IP though, and that's pretty close to the same level of anonymity you'd get from a lot of the cloud storage sites. The majority of the cloud sites don't make any of your information available to the public. It's the authorities that have potential access to that kind of info.
thei's a thing called adblock and am I the only one who has heard of thing called jDownloader or Mipony? I think not. just copy link and poof...
also "entertainment industry" says it costed like 500 mil. in lost revenues..MU had like 150 mil. users. lets for the sake of argument say 10 mil. users had monthly subscription of 15$/month. that's 150 mil./month and 150 mil. * 12 is lot of money...maybe "entertainment industry" should have bought MU..taken control over it...but why would they? they are just stubborn......and its gonna cost them