Mattel's New Aristotle Could be the Perfect Smart Home Device for Budding Families

This top toy manufacturer aims to make life easier for parents and more entertaining and educational for their kids.

Mattel may be best known for Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels, but it's getting a lot smarter, adding baby monitoring, smart home controls, entertainment and education into one new device, the Aristotle.

In a nursery at home, it can function like a regular baby monitor, but it can also recognizes parent's voice to dim and lower its light, track how long a baby sleeps and soothe or wake a baby with a lullaby, other music you choose, or even content from I Heart Radio, if you so desire. For older kids, Aristotle can help with homework and teach them foreign languages, Mattel says.

Credit: Althea Chang

Thanks to voice recognition, artificial intelligence and a paired smartphone app where users will set their preferences, parents can also ask Aristotle to place orders for supplies like diapers through companies including Amazon.com, Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby and Target. 

While it may sound like an Amazon Echo and look somewhat like Google Home, it may not necessarily be a direct competitor to those smart home devices. Aristotle will also work with other voice assistants including Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and another soon-to-be-announced voice assistant.

Mattel says the Aristotle hub and camera will be available as a set in June for $299 at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby and Target.

