Which Marvel Movies Are On Netflix?

Netflix used to have a lot of Marvel movies, but then Disney Plus showed up and snatched up than a dozen of those films faster than Thanos can snap his fingers. So you might be wondering what's left?

Thankfully, big red has one of the best MCU movies, and two other chapters that are pretty darn good too. We're just as eager to re-watch them ourselves, so we've already looked them up for you.

Trying to figure out what order to watch all the MCU film in? We've got them sorted by release date and in-film chronology in our Marvel movies in order guide.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

PG-13 / 2hr 40min

The beginning of the end for Phase 4, Infinity War starts with bloodshed and barely relents a bit during its nearly 3-hour run time. While we'd seen glimpses of Thanos, the mad Titan, prior to this film, it's our largest glimpse into his life so far in the MCU films. Criticized for an ending that doesn't pack as much punch as it acts like, Infinity War is clearly an opening salvo that's finished in Endgame.

Black Panther (2018)

PG-13 / 2hr 15min

One of the most critically-adored Marvel movies, Black Panther re-introduces us to T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the king of Wakanda (whom we first met in Captain America: Civil War). But what's a king without wannabe usurpers and threats to his legacy? Not only is the questionably-righteous baddie Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) pursuing a legit path to the throne (which is paved in blood), but the villainous Ulysses Klaue's out for all the vibranium he can steal. An all-star supporting cast — featuring Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Daniel Kaluuya — round out the film, but Letitia Wright steals scenes from everyone as the ingenious Shuri.

Ant-man and the Wasp (2018)

PG-13 / 1hr 58min

Situated oddly in the MCU, many might have skipped Ant-man and the Wasp while they waited for Avengers: Endgame (which is on Disney Plus). Those folks missed out, though, as Paul Rudd's return to the Ant-man suit proved for a solid funny action romp, with a good dose of wholesome feels. I won't spoil what happens, but let's just say we learn a bit more of the Pym family's history. Randall Park stole scenes as FBI agent Jimmy Woo.

