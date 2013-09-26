Marblelike Lens for Smartphones Could Be DSLR Killer

Smartphone cameras might be getting bigger in a small way. Researchers from the University of California, San Diego have developed a wide-angle lens that’s one-tenth the size of those similarly powerful components. The camera, which is small enough to fit in most smartphones, can reliably focus on objects as far away as 500 meters (1,650 feet, or nearly a third of a mile), making it as powerful as a full-size SLR camera.
Sample images provided by the researchers demonstrate the lens’s clarity. In one photo, a sign held by a person in the distance is clearly legible; in the same photograph taken with a traditional wide-angle lens, the text on the sign is blurry and indistinct.
To achieve this effect, the researchers created something called a fiber-coupled monocentric lens — a lens using concentric, rounded glass shells shaped like marbles. The symmetry and shape of the lens allows the camera to capture wide-angle, high-resolution images that suffer from virtually no distortion — unlike traditional fish-eye lenses. The team overcame another problem common to wide-angle lenses — transferring the highly detailed image captured by the lens to the camera’s image sensor — by aligning glass optical fiber bundles with the lens’s surface.
However, the researchers have not addressed how large pictures taken with such a lens will be. Given the small storage capacity of most phones, anyone taking ultra-high-resolution photos may quickly run out of space. Such considerations will likely affect the speed with which smartphone manufacturers adopt this new technology.
1: focus is not a big problem in almost any camera, especially at large distances
2: the sample photos show only the sensor's limitations (pixel number) which I can bet whatever you want are way further that any other camera's
3: fish-eye lenses are defined by having distortions; otherwise they would just be wide angle lenses
4: the biggest problem in the mobile world is usually not the lens but the tiny sensor struggling with noise in any iso higher than 100
WOW again, I bet whoever wrote this, has never held a DSLR in their hands or even read about it on wikipedia or something
None the less, I'm sure this new fiber-coupled lenses would benefit the future development of higher quality lenses.
Part of the reason DSLR lenses are so big is they need to put the light onto a physically large sensor chip. Simple physics.
The article also doesn't mention that this would replace DSLR lenses, merely that it could enable smaller sensors with smaller lenses to have higher quality images without the distortion that traditional fisheye lenses have. Basically, they avoid the geometric distortion that traditional lenses impart by turning 'curved' light into a rectilinear projection onto a sensor.
Next time, please link the original information, and do a better job of actually reading the article, instead of taking 5 seconds to scan it and create a eye catching headline with mis-information in the body.
I'm not trying to be mean or anything, just throwing it out there that I think the site would benefit from such a person on the staff, considering how often camera tech comes up when discussing different types of devices.