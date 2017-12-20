Finally: Magic Leap Reveals Its AR Headset

Magic Leap has made some incredible promises about what it can do in augmented reality, but only today (Dec. 20) did it finally show off the hardware.





In a extensive feature in Rolling Stone's Glixel, we got our first look at the goggles and get an idea of how they work.

The headset is called Lightwear, and it looks like a pair of futuristic goggles that slip right over your head. Lightwear will come in two sizes, with nose pieces, temple pads and a forehead pad that are all customizable for a perfect fit. Magic Leap claims it will also be able to take prescription lenses and put them into the goggles.

Lightwear connects to a small computer called the Lightpack, via a wired tether. The controller, a small wand simply dubbed Control, has motion sensing with six degrees of freedom, a series of buttons and haptic feedback.

Glixel's Brian Crecente referred to the whole setup as "toy-like," because it's so lightweight (but he does not, he clarified, think it feels cheap). There's a full computer in the lightpack, and more processing powers in the goggles themselves.

"Think about something close to like a MacBook Pro or an Alienware PC," Magic Leap founder Rony Abovitz told Glixel. "It's got a powerful CPU and GPU. It's got a drive, Wi-Fi, all kinds of electronics, so it's like a computer folded up onto itself."

Abovitz wouldn't specify what kind of processor or GPU were in either the Lightwear or Lightpack, nor did he disclose battery life.

Of course, we also are still waiting on a price and eventual release date.



"So we have an internal price, but we are not talking about that yet," Abovitz said to Glixel. "Pre-order and pricing will come together. I would say we are more of a premium computing system. We are more of a premium artisanal computer."



In other words, the Lightwear will probably be very expensive. That hardware may arrive sometime in 2018.

For more information on the light-field technology powering the goggles, as well as a wide array of new mixed-reality experiences the company demonstrated, check out the full report on Glixel.