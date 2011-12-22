Trending

Growing Trend: Botnets, Malware Are Hitting Smartphones

Mobile security firm Lookout has published a collection of malware trends for 2012.

Among them are a few common techniques such as mobile pickpocketing such as SMS fraud, but there is also the note of botnets, which have been are moving more and more from the PC to mobile phones. Just like it is the case with the PC, the infection is invisible to the user and potentially thousands of phones are then connected for a specific purpose.

According to Lookout, there have been examples such as DroidDream as well Geimini this year, but none has been used at scale to date. While malware researchers discovered ten new botnets in 2011, that number is likely to rise in 2012 and botnets are expected to being activated to "distribute spam, steal private info, and install other malware". The message here is that you may want to think about installing security software on your phone as well.

Lookout tells users to be careful especially when visiting third-party app stores, as malware is often tested on smaller stores before they move to Android Market and the App Store. Especially games, utility and porn applications seem to be hosts of malware and users are recommended to check the reviews of an app first before downloading it. Also, users are told to be careful with in-app ads and not to automatically approve all the requests an app has.

"Bad guys will always follow the money, and with the meteoric growth of mobile devices there is more money to be made in mobile fraud than ever before," Lookout wrote. "Easy distribution combined with efficient monetization will keep malware developers and perpetrators of Web-based fraud hard at work designing the next great mobile scam."  However, the company said that careful conduct as well as keeping device software up to date as well as a malware scanner will "go a long way toward protecting your privacy and shielding you from fraud in 2012."

  • 23 December 2011 01:12
    Don't mean to be a drag - but check the first paragraph; hard to understand.
    Reply
  • mrmaia 23 December 2011 01:22
    Who needs malware when you have Carrier IQ?
    Reply
  • errorcode99 23 December 2011 01:44
    this doesn't apply to the people on this website (i'm pretty sure none of us wants free smileys)
    Reply
  • santeana 23 December 2011 01:46
    did anyone even proof read this thing?
    Reply
  • shanky887614 23 December 2011 02:18
    yes santeana, they paid an 8 year old to proof read it, paid them in sweats
    Reply
  • maestintaolius 23 December 2011 02:33
    shanky887614yes santeana, they paid an 8 year old to proof read it, paid them in sweatsI'm assuming you use the same proofreader for your posts?
    Reply
  • 23 December 2011 04:14
    I beleive it was done for the irony maestintaolius .... see what i did there
    Reply
  • rantoc 23 December 2011 04:39
    Is it so hard to imagine that ANY device capable of any computational power/storage will be more and more hit the higher its market share? How can a person be called expert when the brainpower above a first grade student isn't needed to see things like this? Seriously!
    Reply
  • tmshdw 23 December 2011 12:43
    Hmmm... perhaps there is something to an ecosystem where you can trust the store you buy your apps from.
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 23 December 2011 19:54
    It must be nice to make a living stating the obvious.
    Reply