How to Clean

Cleaning the Proteus Spectrum requires the same steps as cleaning any other mouse. First, unplug it from your computer. Then, wipe it down with a microfiber cloth. If there's some particularly resilient crud on it, moisten the cloth with a little water or rubbing alcohol. You can also use disinfecting wipes, provided they're not absolutely saturated with cleaner. Just remember to remove the bottom cover and take the weights out; that area can get dirty as well.