How to Change Colors

The "G" logo and the DPI sensor on the Proteus Spectrum can light up in just about any color you can imagine, or cycle through multiple colors. Click on the colored light bulb on the bottom right; then select Lighting Effect. Select Color Cycle or Breathing if you want multiple colors, or Off if you want to assign just one. Just bear in mind that your G logo and DPI sensor have to be the same color.