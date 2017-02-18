Trending

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Guide

With the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum, you can set up profiles for individual games, adjust the backlighting and tweak the weights. Here's how to get started.

How to Change DPI

Changing dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity can be important if you play games at very high resolutions or you use a multimonitor setup. To change your DPI on the Proteus Spectrum, click on the Pointer Settings option, which is the cursor next to a gear in the bottom right. Here, you can set both the number of DPI levels and their numerical values, anywhere between 200 and 12,000. If you want a button (or two buttons) to change DPI settings on the fly, simply program them back on the button commands menu.

