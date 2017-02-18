Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Guide

How to Change DPI

Changing dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity can be important if you play games at very high resolutions or you use a multimonitor setup. To change your DPI on the Proteus Spectrum, click on the Pointer Settings option, which is the cursor next to a gear in the bottom right. Here, you can set both the number of DPI levels and their numerical values, anywhere between 200 and 12,000. If you want a button (or two buttons) to change DPI settings on the fly, simply program them back on the button commands menu.