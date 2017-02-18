Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Guide

How to Program Buttons

In order to customize the Proteus Spectrum, you need to install and utilize the Logitech Gaming Software. Once that's taken care of, most of the mouse's functions are fairly intuitive. Programming buttons is one of the simplest commands for the Proteus Spectrum, and assigning your favorite commands to the buttons should take less than a minute.

Open the software, make sure the mouse is selected (if you have multiple Logitech peripherals attached) and look for the mouse symbol with a microchip next to it. (This will be between the house and light-bulb icons, on the lower right.) This will bring up an interactive map of the Proteus Spectrum.

To program a button, simply highlight it on the screen, double-click it and select the function you want to assign. You can assign keystrokes, macros, text, mouse functions, media controls, hotkeys, shortcuts, or productivity or chat commands. The program will automatically save your choices.