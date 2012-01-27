FAQs of (Web) Life: Managing Your Online Identity

What Is My Blog Missing?

Dear Ms. Andrus,

I’m a new blogger. I finally got my WordPress website set up and I’ve been teaching myself how to use it. I’m planning on sharing uplifting thoughts and articles on life and maybe a few of my favorite recipes because I love to bake. The problem is, I don’t even know where to begin... There is so much advice out there and I’m having a hard time deciding what’s relevant to my blog. I need to know the five critical components of a site to ensure success. Whatever they are, I want to make sure that I am off to a good start. Got any tips or tricks for me?

-Blog or Bust

Dear Blog or Bust,

That’s so great that you started a blog! Lucky for you, there are hundreds of blogs about blogging, from how to write great headlines to what widgets are best to how to get more readers. I’ll touch on a few basics here to point you in the right direction. If you have any questions or need advice moving forward, a Google search will bring you plenty of helpful results from professional bloggers who’ve created an art – and a living – out of blogging. But let’s get down to the basic features every blog needs.