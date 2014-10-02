LG Developing webOS Smartwatch (Really?)

After launching two Android Wear smartwatches this year, it looks like LG might be thinking differently for its next wearable. According to some now-pulled images on the company's developer website, LG is building a webOS-based smartwatch that will bring the online-centric operating system to your wrist sometime in the future.

This news comes by way of an LG developer page, which appears to have been taken down at the time of this writing. The images on the page, reposted by The Verge, contain the announcement "webOS: Now powering LG SmartWatch," and encourage developers to start building apps for the new platform.

MORE: Best Smartwatches 2014

LG is no stranger to smartwatches or webOS, even if the company never previously combined the two. The Korean hardware giant help herald the launch of Google's Android Wear platform with the LG G Watch, which recently received a sleeker, rounder follow-up in the LG G Watch R.

LG's Smart TVs are powered by the webOS platform, which allows for online services like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu Plus to be directly integrated into the TV set. The current iteration of LG webOS for TVs sports a sleek interface with bright columns for apps and menus; perhaps the smartwatch version would be a condensed version of this with sliders for fitness, music and messaging apps.

We were fans of the original LG G Watch thanks to its comfortable build and always on display, but the watch felt limited by the nascent Android Wear platform. We haven't heard anything concrete from LG about webOS for smartwatches, but with Android Wear in its infancy, now would be a good time for the company to build a more feature-rich alternative.

Source: The Verge



Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. He doesn't wear a watch. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+