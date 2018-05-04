LG V35 and V40 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

The LG G7 ThinQ may not be the only flagship phone LG plans to release in 2018. Past years have seen the electronics giant introduce two marquee phones — first, for its G series, and then a V series device. With the LG G7 ThinQ having just launched, that leaves the successor to last fall's LG V30.

(Image credit: Last year's LG V30 (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Initial rumors suggested the device would be called the V40 ThinQ. Then, an extensive leak courtesy of Android Headlines mentioned a phone called the V35 ThinQ, which for a short time was believed to be the product's final name until well-known leaker Evan Blass posted a tweet saying the V35 and V40 are actually two separate devices.

Whatever form LG's next flagships take, the V35 and V40 are expected impart much of what the company has learned and achieved in developing the upcoming G7, coupled with the V-series' hallmark features for media aficionados. They will also earn the "ThinQ" designation, as LG is leaning heavily on that branding for its smart home and AI-focused products. (A variant on the V30, the V30S, has already adopted the ThinQ moniker.)

Here's everything we know about LG's upcoming V-series phones.

Latest News (May 4)

New Renders: Images purportedly of the LG V35 ThinQ show a device that looks very similar to the V30 before it, adding fuel to the fire that it is merely a step upgrade from the standard V30.

We still don't have a hard date for the V35 or V40's reveals. A post from Korean outlet ETNews back in March stated LG was going to save the V40 launch for November, although V-series flagships are usually revealed in September. LG reportedly was forced to push back its product road map due to the G7's development taking longer than expected.

Blass, however, says that the V35 (codenamed Emma) will debut around the same time as the G7 in late spring/early summer, while the V40 (codenamed Judy, Neo or Storm, depending on who you ask) is the flagship that will actually be reserved for the fall. If that strategy bears out, we expect the V35 to be a more modest upgrade from the V30 and V30S, while the real generational improvements will be reserved for the V40.



The V35 could also end up an AT&T exclusive, based on the carrier's statement that it won't offer the G7, but instead an exclusive LG device this summer. In that scenario, the V40 would be LG's end-of-2018 flagship on multiple networks.

Design and Display

While the V40 remains shrouded in mystery, most of what anyone knows about the V35 comes from extensive reports by Android Headlines using information "provided by a reliable source." Based on that report, the V35 is likely to feature a 6-inch 18:9 OLED display with a 2880x1440 resolution and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio, which sounds mostly similar to the V30. Android Headlines states the V35 will not implement an iPhone X-style notch as the G7 is widely expected to do.



Android Headlines substantiated these claims with renders of the V35 that indeed look strikingly similar to the V30, bolstering the theory that the V35 is yet another mid-cycle refresh, while the V40 is truly the next flagship in the series. LG also relayed to Android Headlines that it only plans to use OLED panels for the V line (which traditionally offers more premium and cutting-edge features and components), while its other products will continue using LCD technology.

MORE: LG G7 ThinQ Rumors: Release Date, AI Features, Specs and More

Cameras and Audio

The Android Headlines report also suggests the V35 will inherit the G7's dual-lens 16-megapixel rear cameras. This setup is expected to pair an f/1.6 main sensor capable of recording in 10-bit HDR color with a 107-degree secondary shooter. The V30 employed a similar combination of narrow- and wide-angle lenses, so it wouldn't be surprising to see LG continue that trend here.

(Image credit: The LG V30S ThinQ debuted at MWC in February. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Like many phone manufacturers, LG will purportedly rely on smart processing to improve the V35's low-light photo-taking capabilities. The device is rumored to include a "Super Bright Mode" which bundles image sensor pixels together to achieve better results, just like the G7 has. LG is also expected to offer its AI Cam object and scene recognition software as an alternative to Google Lens.

On the audio front, Android Headlines's report has LG once again packing a 32-bit quad digital-to-analog converter inside its upcoming V-series flagship. The V30 was renowned for its killer audio, which made music and movies sound crystal clear (when heard through a proper set of headphones) compared to competing high-end handsets.

Outlook

While V35 rumors are beginning to surface, it's still early days for news on the V40. Currently, both LG and industry watchers are firmly focused on the launch of the G7 at the beginning of May. We likely won't start hearing more about the V40 until the summer; either way, we'll keep this roundup updated with the latest headlines from now until launch day.