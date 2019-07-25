LG TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to turn HDR on and off on your LG TV

How to turn HDR on and off on your LG TV

Your new LG smart TV may promise high-dynamic-range support, but if your HDR-friendly content doesn't pop the way it should, you might have HDR support turned off. Thankfully, this can be easily fixed right from the Quick Settings menu.

1. Open Quick Settings. Press the Settings button on the remote control to pull up the Quick Settings menu. Select the Picture Mode menu.

2. Go to the HDR Effect mode. One of the picture presets, aptly labeled "HDR Effect," is all about HDR support. Once you select this mode, you'll see a second settings selector pop up for the HDR Effect Level.

3. Adjust effect level. In the HDR Effect mode, you can adjust how aggressive the TV is in displaying HDR content. If it's not noticeable enough for your liking, bump it up to High. If you want to back off on the effect, select Medium or Light.