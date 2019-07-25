LG TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to adjust the picture settings on your LG TV

Whether you want to switch among the simple presets offered for movies, gaming or sports, or fine-tune the picture, you do it in the picture settings. There are two ways to access the picture settings, with the Quick Settings guide offering some basic presets and the main settings menu providing more granular control.

1. Open the Quick Settings menu. By pressing the Settings button on the remote, you'll pull up the Quick Settings menu along the right side of the screen.

2. Open picture mode quick settings.The first icon in the Quick Settings menu is picture mode settings, which lets you cycle through the TV's many picture presets.

3. Peruse the picture presets.The TV comes with several picture presets, which tweak the brightness, color and other factors to better match specific viewing needs. For most people, the standard preset will be the only one used, since it offers decent quality across a variety of content types.

But standard mode isn't the only option. Here's the full list of picture presets:

Standard: suited to a wide range of content.

APS (Auto Power Save): adjusts backlight and brightness to reduce power consumption.

Cinema: changes color correction and refresh rates for better movie playback.

Sports: optimized for fast-moving action and bright, vibrant colors.

Game: strips out most image processing to offer faster response times.

Technicolor Expert: a Technicolor-developed color profile for optimal accuracy.

Expert (Bright Room): fine-tunes color and brightness for well-lit rooms.

Expert (Dark Room): fine-tunes color and brightness for dimly lit rooms.

Vivid: uses higher brightness and contrast for in-store displays.

By choosing the preset that's best suited to your content and circumstances, you can get a better viewing experience even as you switch between movies, games and more.

4. Open the main Settings menu.If you need more than a handful of presets, you'll want to open the main Settings menu. The bottom icon in the Quick Settings menu will open the main Settings menu.

5. Full Settings menu.For a list of all display settings, go to the full Settings menu. Select the bottom icon in the Quick Settings menu; the first option in the menu that appears is for the complete list of display settings.

6. Find the picture settings. In addition to the preset modes mentioned above, there are several other settings here, letting you fine-tune the picture to your satisfaction. These settings include the following:

Contrast

Brightness

Sharpness

Color

Tint

Color Temp

7. Open Advanced Controls.In the Advanced Controls menu, you'll find settings for color gamut, resolution, gamma, and dynamic settings for contrast and color.