LG TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to edit the channel list

Your TV may pull in all sorts of over-the-air channels, but not all of them will be channels you want to watch. If you want to remove the Home Shopping Network or other uninteresting channels from your TV lineup, you can easily remove specific stations using the channel manager.

1. Open the channel manager. From the TV channel guide, open the channel manager from the function icons in the upper-right corner of the screen.

2. Channel manager. In the channel manager, select the Edit All Channels option, which lets you delete any channel from the guide.

3. Select channels to remove. Once you're in the channel manager, you'll see a list of all the channels found when you set up over-the-air channels. Select the individual channels you want to remove. You can select multiple channels to remove, or just one.

4. Delete or restore. Once you've selected channels to remove, click on the Delete/Restore button, and select Delete to remove them.