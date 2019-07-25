LG TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to turn on HDMI-CEC on your LG TV

A standard feature on all modern HDMI-equipped TVs is consumer electronics control, or HDMI-CEC. This standard is baked into the HDMI format, and allows you to control connected devices such as Blu-ray players and soundbars using the remote control for your TV. LG calls this feature Simplink, but aside from the name, it's the same HDMI-CEC feature offered on all smart TVs.

1. Open the general Settings menu. To begin, open the general Settings menu, or open the Quick Settings menu and then navigate to the Advanced Settings icon at the bottom of the menu.

2. Find the Simplink option. Under the general Settings menu, look for Simplink, and open the menu.

3. Turn on Simplink. In the Simplink menu, there's a toggle button that allows you to enable or disable the feature. Set it to the On position, and make sure your external media devices are connected.

4. Turn on Power Sync. Make sure the secondary feature of Power Sync is also enabled. This feature lets you turn on the TV whenever you power on your media player or game console, and also lets you activate these devices with the TV remote.