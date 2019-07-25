LG TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to set up screen mirroring on your LG TV

These days, a lot of our content is captured and stored on our smartphones. Thankfully, it's easy to share content among our smart devices.

1. Open screen sharing. To begin, select the Screen Share option from the home menu. This can be found on the ribbon menu, just past your installed apps.

2. Screen-sharing instructions. Pull up the instruction screen, which will show you how to share content between your phone and your TV. There are slightly different instructions for Android and iOS devices, but the basic process is the same: Download the LG app, and connect to the same network your TV is on.

3. Follow pairing instructions. Once you've installed the app on your smartphone, follow the instructions on the screen to pair the phone to your TV and begin sharing photos, videos and more.