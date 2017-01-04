LG's Super UHD TVs Use Nano Cells for Brilliant Colors

Can't afford an OLED TV? LG took the wraps off its latest Super UHD TVs, which use a Nano Cell layer to deliver richer colors and much wider viewing angles than traditional LCD panels.

LG's SJ9500 as seen from the front

What the Heck is a Nano Cell, and Why Should I Care?

Glad you asked. Nano Cell film, which works similar to quantum dot sheets found in Samsung's QLED HDTVs, is made up of tiny particles that emit light when they receive an electric current. The main difference is that the particles in Nano Cell film are all just 1 nanometer wide, whereas in Quantum Dot sheets, the particles are different sizes.

These sets will be able to display 95 percent of the DCI P3 color gamut — not quite as good as the 99 percent of its W7 OLED set, but still really good — and colors should remain true even when viewing the TV from 60 degrees to either side. The nano particles also absorb light, the end result being that you'll see less glare on your TV.

The LG SJ9500, seen from the side.

Which TVs will have these Nano Cells?

LG's lineup of Super UHD TVs will have this Nano Cell technology. Here are the models and the screen sizes in which they'll be available:



SJ9500: The top of the line Super UHD, this set will come in either 65- or 86-inch sizes, and have a design similar to LG's OLED sets.



SJ8500: The next step down, the 8500 series will have a frameless design, advanced local dimming, and be available in 55-, 60-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes.

SJ8000: The starting model for Super UHD sets will come in 55-, 60-, and 65-inch sizes.

When Can I Get My Hands On This?

Good question. LG has yet to release pricing, but the TVs should be available in March.