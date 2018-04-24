Here's the Final LG G7 ThinQ Design

If there was any doubt about what the LG G7 ThinQ will look like next week when it hits store shelves, that's all been put to rest.



(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Serial leaker Evan Blass on Monday (Apr. 23) published an image to Twitter showing the LG G7 ThinQ from all sides. And although it doesn't shed light on what might be cooking under the hood, we now have a clear view at all of the features LG has planned for the flagship it'll unveil next week.

The image, which appears to be a press rendering, shows a big-screen handset with a display that nearly covers its face. At the top of the screen, you'll find the now-ubiquitous notch that appears to be a bit smaller than the one you'd find in Apple's iPhone X. Four buttons sit along the sides, including volume keys and a power button. The remaining fourth button might be used to activate an onboard virtual personal assistant.

The handset itself appears to have a metal spine and on the bottom, features both a USB-C port and headphone jack. There's a single speaker grille on the bottom, as well.

The rear of the device features a physical fingerprint sensor that looks like it's adequately placed for easy access. A vertically aligned dual-lens camera sits above the fingerprint sensor and a flash and what appears to be an ambient light sensor sit to the left of the rear cameras.

If all that sounds familiar, it's because it follows a slew of rumors surrounding LG's G7 ThinQ. According to most reports, the handset would indeed feature a notch and have a dual-lens camera on the back. And it would also be designed with enough power under the hood, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, to compete with Samsung's Galaxy S9.

For its part, LG has remained quiet about its plans for the LG G7 ThinQ other than to reveal its name and say that it will rely in large part on artificial intelligence. LG has said that it will discuss those artificial intelligence features at its event in New York City on May 2. However, the company hinted that the artificial intelligence features will baked throughout the operating system. It'll also likely come with AI features built into the camera to optimize your pictures.

We'll know everything we need to know about the LG G7 ThinQ next week. But don't be surprised if more rumors hit the wire between now and then.