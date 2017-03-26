LG G6: How Much It Costs and Where You Can Get It

LG's big-screen phone in a small body finally has a price, and it varies quite a bit from carrier to carrier.



The LG G6 is priced at a competitive (though not cheap) $650 from T-Mobile, $672 from Verizon, $708 from Sprint and $720 from AT&T. This phone has a lot going for it, including powerful dual cameras, a sexy glass-and-metal design and a gorgeous 5.7-inch HDR display.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. LG G6: Which Phone Will Win?



AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Pre-Order Date, On Sale Date

March 17, April 7

March 17, April 7

March 22, April 7

March 17, March 30

Full Price

$720

$708

$650

$672

Monthly Installment Price (24 months)

$30 (AT&T Next Every Year)*

$29.50

$26 with $26 down

$28



*AT&T also offers a $24/month installment plan over 30 months with AT&T Next



Three carriers — AT&T, Sprint and Verizon — have started taking pre-orders on the LG G6. T-Mobile plans to follow suit this week, announcing on Twitter that it would start taking orders on Wednesday, March 22. The phone lands at Verizon first, with the G6 hitting stores on March 30. AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint get the phone a week later, on April 7.

Photo credits: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide

This pricing places the G6 on par with Samsung's Galaxy S7 ($650) and below the S7 Edge ($750). Rumors currently suggest the upcoming Galaxy S8, which will be revealed on March 29, may cost a whopping $844.

MORE: 5 Reasons to Buy LG G6 (and 2 to Skip)

Those looking to buy the G6 over two years can get it by way of T-Mobile's 24-month interest-free Equipment Installment Plan with $26 monthly payments and $26 down (for the same total of $650 you'd spend buying it up front). Similarly, Verizon's 2-year payout reaches the same total as its $672 full retail price, consisting of 24 monthly payments of $28.



AT&T offers a $24 per month for 30 months payment structure (AT&T Next) as well as a $30 per month for 24 months plan (AT&T Next Every Year). Sprint's 24-month plan costs $29.50 per month.



Free Google Home (for Limited Time)

In terms of deals, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon are offering the phone with a free Google Home ($129). Google Home is a great smart speaker that offers a ton of helpful commands, and it helps you control a growing range of smart home devices. However, you'll need to order before April 30 on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, and before May 11 on Sprint.

There's other freebies and incentives being offered. For a limited time, Verizon is also offering a free 43-inch LG Smart TV (which it says is a $349.99 value) when activating an LG G6 on a new line.



If you buy your G6 from AT&T, you can add on an LG Watch Sport (normally $249.99) for only $49.99, though that's with a 2-year cellular plan for the wearable. If you add another line on AT&T's Next plan, AT&T is offering a second LG G6 for free, after credits over 30 months.



We've put G6's dual cameras up against some of those from the competition, and so far, it's undefeated, dominating in head-to-head competition against both the Google Pixel and the iPhone 7. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for our full review.