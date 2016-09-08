LG Sticking to Modular Design for G6

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. While we thought the LG G5's modular design and "Friends" set of accessories was a first look at the future of phones, the device hasn't quite resonated with consumers. But LG is being stubborn, and it looks like modularity is here to stay.

(Image credit: The LG G5. Credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)

LG spokesperson Ken Hong told CNET that the modular design isn't dead yet — the company will continue to tinker with it on subsequent phones.

MORE: LG G5 Review: A Bold Bet on the Future of Phones



LG recently announced its V20 smartphone, a more traditional handset with a removable battery, two cameras and a secondary screen, but no modularity. Hong said that was in development before the G5 sold, and you will see more phones with interchangeable parts in LG's future.

There's no word if the Friends accessories that worked with the G5 will work with LG's next crop of smartphones. Lenovo is also betting on modular phones with its Moto Z, Moto Z Force and Moto Z Play and a number of accessories that snap onto the backs of the phones with magnets. They include a charging bank, Hasselblad camera and a projector.

[via CNET]