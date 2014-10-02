LG Releases First 4K OLED TV in U.S.

In terms of technology that makes your TV's picture look better, 4K resolution and OLED screens are currently at the top of the heap. LG created the first consumer-grade 4K OLED TV, and is now bringing the product to the United States, provided you've got a cool 10 grand at your disposal.

LG announced the TV's availability via press release this morning (Oct. 2). The 65EC9700 is a 65-inch curved OLED 4K TV that will cost $9,999 when it launches later in October. Tom's Guide first saw the TV shown off at IFA 2014, and found that the picture quality lived up to the hype.

MORE: Where Can I Get 4K TV Content?



For those who don't know much about TVs, 4K and OLED coming together is a big deal because each one improves picture quality in substantial ways. 4K resolution is theoretically four times as detailed as a standard 1080p TV (if you have 4K source material), while OLED, a thin organic material stimulated by an electric current, requires no backlighting and provides deep blacks, vivid colors and superb contrast.

Beyond that, the 65EC9700 will operate like a standard LG smart TV and make use of its WebOS platform. This lets users access Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon Instant video and other services through the device itself. It's worth noting, however, that at present, Netflix is one of very few providers that supports 4K, and even then, only for a handful of programs.

If you're not averse to paying the price of a nice used car for a TV but feel that 65 inches is just not big enough (spoilers: for OLED and 4K, it is, but you won't get much out of the curved design), a 77-inch model will eventually follow, although its price and release date are still a mystery.

Marshall Honorof is a Staff Writer for Tom's Guide. Contact him at mhonorof@tomsguide.com. Follow him @marshallhonorof and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.