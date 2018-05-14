No Notch Here: Lenovo's Z5 Is Truly All Screen



Smartphone makers are locked in a race to make the bezels on the front of their phones extinct. But making a phone that's nothing but a display upfront is proving to be a more challenging task than they likely hoped. It's why the just-released Galaxy S9 still doesn't stash its fingerprint sensor underneath its screen, or why literally everyone is copying the iPhone X's notch.

However, there could be an end in sight, based on a pair of images shared by Lenovo Vice President Chang Cheng.

The teasers depict a handset referred to as the Lenovo Z5, and emerged late last week on Chinese social network Weibo before being picked up by CNET. One is a sketch from a three-quarter perspective, while the other is a render showing the upper left corner of the device.

Like the iPhone X, the Z5 (in these concept images, anyway), has a display that adheres to the contours of the device's face. Unlike the iPhone X, though, there's no earpiece or front-facing camera anywhere in sight, and the bezels surrounding the panel are almost nonexistent. According to to the post (and Google Translate), 18 patented technologies and four technological breakthroughs enabled the Z5's design, though Cheng doesn't list specifics.

When it comes to the speaker and camera, we can only speculate as to where those missing components might be. For example, the selfie cam could pop out of the top mechanically, while audio could be transmitted through vibration, as seen on that unnamed Vivo concept phone previewed at Mobile World Congress back in February.

Not surprisingly, the internet is abuzz with anticipation for more information surrounding the Z5. However, we've seen a number of similar pitches from Chinese smartphone makers over the last year or so, and while Lenovo's has certainly peaked our curiosity, it's hard to get too excited while so much remains shrouded in secrecy.

Besides sharing the images, Cheng only said that the Z5 will be Lenovo's next flagship phone and that it would have a screen-to-body-ratio of 95 percent. If or when the device does come to fruition, it's highly unlikely you'll be able to buy it stateside, as Lenovo typically only sells phones bearing its name in Asia, while relying on the Motorola brand elsewhere.