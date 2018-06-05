Lenovo's Z5 Phone Is Notch That Exciting

Lenovo is moving forward with a new Z5 Android handset that looks awfully similar to the iPhone X.



(Image credit: Lenovo)



At an event in Beijing on Tuesday (June 5), Lenovo unveiled its Z5 handset, complete with a 6.2-inch screen that features a 1080p resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display, which covers 90 percent of the smartphone's face, comes with a notch at the top that houses the earpiece and front-facing camera. The chin at the bottom of the screen is slightly thicker than the thin bezels at the left and right side of the display.

Unlike some of its top competitors, like Apple's iPhone X, Lenovo's smartphone is really cheap. According to The Verge, which earlier reported on the device, the model featuring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will go for 1,299 yuan ($200). If you bump the storage to 128GB, you can get the device for $280.

Lenovo's handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, through the exact version is unknown. The device has dual 16-megapixel cameras and a 3,300mAh battery pack that can be rapid-charged with its support for 18W.

The Z5's design is nothing if not familiar. After Apple unveiled the iPhone X last year, a rash of companies have unveiled their own alternatives with big screens and notches to match Apple's smartphone. Now, devices are being compared as much by the size of the notch as the features they offer.

There have been some reports that Apple, Samsung, and others are eyeing ways to remove the notch entirely and offer a front-facing camera and earpiece in the glass. But until that happens, the notch is here to stay

Interestingly, Lenovo has decided to make the notch noticeable on the Z5. Other companies, like LG, have created software features that give you the option of "hiding" the notch by displaying a black notification bar at the stop of the screen.

For now, the Lenovo Z5 is heading to store shelves in China. Lenovo plans to release it in other markets at some point in the future.