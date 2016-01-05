Lenovo Curved Gaming Monitor Has G-Sync, Fancy Lighting

LAS VEGAS - Lenovo is going all-in on gaming hardware, so it's no surprise to see the company debut a snazzy new curved gaming monitor at CES. Launching in June 2016 and starting at $549, Lenovo's Y27g boasts a 27-inch curved display, and is also available in a special $599 Razer-branded variation that can light up in a variety of flashy colors to match your Razer Chroma keyboard or mouse.



The Y27's curved 1080p display is held up by a sleek, boomerang-like stand, with glowing RGB backlights on the back panel of the Razer Edition. You can tilt and swivel the monitor in a myriad of ways in order to make it work with your desk space, and there's a built-in stand that lets you dock your headset once you're done gaming.

Fancy looks aside, the Y27g's 144Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time will hopefully ensure extra-smooth gameplay and minimal lag. Better yet, both versions of the monitor support Nvidia G-Sync, allowing the display to sync directly with your graphics card in order to eliminate nasty screen tears.

While the Y27g's 1080p display looked crisp in person, I didn't get a chance to put it to the test with any games. The monitor's backlighting seems subtle enough not to distract from gaming, and a Lenovo rep mentioned that you'll be able to program the display's lighting much as you can with the Y900 Razer Edition desktop, as well as Razer's Chroma keyboards and mice.

To help you round out your collection of gaming gear, Lenovo is launching new takes on its Y-series mouse and headset in May. The $40 Y Gaming Optical Mouse aims to offer a better grip and improved LED lighting, while the $50 Y Gaming Stereo Headset features a lighter design and retractable microphone.

If you need something to store all of this stuff in, you can check out Lenovo's $90 Armored Backpack, which features compartments for a laptop, peripherals, and however many energy drinks you need to make it to the next tournament.

